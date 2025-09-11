Rosalia Stuns In Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

The Spanish pop star poses with a live snake in the sultry ads.

(Calvin Klein)

Rosalia is heating up a new Calvin Klein underwear campaign.

(Calvin Klein)

The Grammy-winning Spanish singer and Maxim Hot 100 beauty strikes poses on her own and with a snake in the latest campaign hyping Calvin Klein undies.

(Calvin Klein)

Alongside an albino Burmese python, Rosalia stuns in striking images captured by photographer Carlijn Jacobs that feature the pop star modeling CK boyshorts, bralettes, and Icon Cotton briefs. Rosalia was previously an ambassador for New Balance, and recently covered the September issue of Elle.

The “Motomami” singer now inhabits the same role as her ex-boyfriend, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, who posed for a similarly striking shoot with the fashion label last year.

(Calvin Klein)

Rosalia said it was a natural fit for her to become a Calvin Klein model. “Calvin Klein underwear has been a staple in my wardrobe for years,” Rosalia said in a statement shared by the label. “I love the brand and it’s an honor to be in the campaign.”

It’s Rosalia’s first appearance for Calvin Klein, long renowned for its famous underwear shoots featuring everyone from Brooke Shields to Kate Moss to Bad Bunny. Check out the campaign’s images above.