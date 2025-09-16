Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G To Headline Coachella 2026

The lineup includes Young Thug, The xx, Turnstile, The Strokes, David Byrne, FKA Twigs, Addison Rae, Wet Leg, Clipse, Ethel Cain, and many more.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has unveiled its headliners for 2026, with Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G set to top the bill during two weekends in April. The massive annual music festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 10-12 and April 17-19.

The lineup, shared on the official festival poster, features dozens of genre-spanning acts, including Young Thug, The xx, Turnstile, The Strokes, David Byrne, FKA Twigs, Addison Rae, Wet Leg, Clipse, Ethel Cain, and many more. Also slated to perform are Alex G, PinkPantheress, Iggy Pop, Givēon, Little Simz, Devo, Blood Orange, Geese, Dijon, Oklou, Black Flag, Disclosure, Sexyy Red, Katseye, Moby, Joyce Manor, Lykke Li, CMAT, Wednesday, Model/Actriz, Ceremony, Bedouin, The Chats, Lambrini Girls, Fakemink, Jane Remover, Drain, and the Rapture. The poster also curiously lists “The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid A Mnesia.”

For Carpenter, the headlining spot marks a significant promotion after her festival debut in 2024. The move follows the success of her recent albums, Short n’ Sweet and Man’s Best Friend. She is also scheduled for a string of residencies and South American festival appearances leading up to Coachella.

Bieber’s performance will be his first-ever headlining set at the festival. While former Maxim cover star Hailey Bieber’s husband has made four guest appearances with other artists, this will be his first time as a billed performer. It will also be his first live concert in more than three years, with his last show in September 2022. Bieber’s set will support his recent albums, Swag and Swag II.

Karol G will also return to Coachella after her 2022 debut. The Colombian superstar is set to perform her first full live show behind her latest album, Tropicoqueta, which was released in June. Last year’s Coachella festival was headlined by Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone, and Travis Scott.

Passes for the festival will go on sale on September 19 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Check out the full 2026 lineup in the poster above.