Sabrina Carpenter, Margaret Qualley & Madelyn Cline Strip Down And Steal Bling In ‘House Tour’ Music Video

Carpenter’s racy new music video was released ahead of her first headlining appearance at Coachella.

(YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter)

Sabrina Carpenter is enlisting the help of actresses Margaret Qualley and Madelyn Cline to raid the first, second, and third floors of an Architectural Digest-worthy Hollywood home in the new music video for “House Tour.”

The disco-inspired, innuendo-rich hit serves as the soundtrack for the “Pretty Girl” cleanup crew’s carefree heist, in which they kick their shoes off, strip down to lingerie, take a bubble bath, smoke cigs, and generally live it up before stealing a bejeweled handgun, a pearl necklace, and a Grammy trophy. The latter is a reference to Carpenter’s snub at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where the Man’s Best Friend artist lost in all six categories for which she was nominated, including Album of the Year.

(YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter)

However, Carpenter could very well take a Moon Person statue at the MTV Video Music Awards for the “House Tour” music video, which amassed more than 2.3 million views within hours of its release. Aside from the obvious aesthetic allure, the star power is an obvious contributing factor to the video’s instant popularity.

Qualley, the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley, is as big as ever, having just graced the cover of Vanity Fair coming off of her acclaimed performance in The Substance opposite Demi Moore. She’s also married to superstar music producer Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote and co-produced “House Tour” alongside Carpenter and John Ryan. Meanwhile, Cline continues to ascend, having led the cast in 2025’s I Know What You Did Last Summer and recently signing on as a brand ambassador and model for Tommy Hilfiger.

(YouTube/Sabrina Carpenter)

Carpenter and Qualley also co-directed the music video and appear in its penultimate shot as they drive away after striking a pedestrian with their van—continuing the pop superstar’s humorous tradition of killing a man in her music videos.

“I’m so grateful to my beautiful brilliant partner in crime @isimostar for directing this adventure of a video with me, and of course to my darling @madelyncline for bringing her excellence and charm to every frame,” Carpenter wrote of the collaboration on Instagram. “We shot on vista vision in the Hollywood hills very late into the night.. this was a very ambitious hardworking crew i am incredibly grateful for.”

As with her videos, the “Tears” hitmaker’s penchant for irreverence is ever-present in her lyrics, which are filled with cheeky sexual references. “The album is not for any pearl-clutchers,” Carpenter previously told CBS News. “But I also think that even pearl-clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves.”

“Sometimes people hear the lyrics that are really bold and they go, ‘I don’t want to sing this in front of other people,’” Carpenter added. “It’s almost… TMI. But I think about being at a concert, with however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends and you can go like, we can all sigh in relief.”

One of Carpenter’s milestone shows is on the horizon. On April 10 and 17, she’ll headline Coachella for the first time after performing at the music festival in 2024, where she debuted “Espresso.” In the meantime, check out the “House Tour” music video below: