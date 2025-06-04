Sabrina Carpenter Rocks Denim Microshorts In Video For New Single ‘Manchild’

The red-hot clip teases the June 5 release of new music from the “Espresso” superstar.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter captured the internet’s attention via a cryptic video that left many questions and few answers. The simple, 16-second snippet featured the “Espresso” superstar donning denim microshorts, a white crop top, and a platinum blonde hairdo while hitchhiking in a desert. The only dialogue came at the very end, as Carpenter’s overdubbed voice quietly giggled and said, “Oh, boy.”

The clip turned out to be a teaser for the social media-wide announcement of her upcoming single, dubbed “Manchild,” which drops on June 5 at 8 p.m. EST. It’s expected that Carpenter will debut the song live during her festival appearance at Primavera Sound in Barcelona on June 6, a la her performance of “Espresso” at Coachella last year.

this one’s about you!!



“Manchild”



is out this Thursday 6/5

8pm EST♥️



special 7” vinyl available now. https://t.co/MyhuxjAOhN pic.twitter.com/RUwG6p9UUj — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 3, 2025

“This one’s about you!!” she in an X post revealing the track, also adding that a 7-inch vinyl record is available to purchase now. Following that link reveals that the song was produced by Jack Antonoff, who’s also worked with Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Pink, Lorde and Lana Del Rey. The B-side also apparently contains a second track with an emo-length title, “Inside of your head when you’ve just won an argument with a man.”

As Variety notes, this will be Carpenter’s first release following the success of “Short n’ Sweet,” which debuted at No. 1 in September, and its recent deluxe reissue that included such bonus songs as “Please Please Please (feat. Dolly Parton),” 15 Minutes,” “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder,” “Busy Woman” and “Bad Reviews.” Watch the original “Manchild” teaser that got everyone talking below.