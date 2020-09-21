Salma Hayek Recreates Retro Swimsuit Photo Shoot

Getty Images

Salma Hayek is just as stunning in 2020 as she was in last millennium, and two new Instagram posts prove it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Like a Boss star, who turned 54 in early September, first shared a pair of throwback bikini photos from her 1999 H&M campaign.

Hayek then immediately followed up with an up-to-date recreation of the sideways shot, in which she dons a chocolate-color one-piece. "2020: More than 20 years after my last post,” she captioned the second snap. “Ready for the weekend!”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The same plunging swimsuit appeared in a poolside selfie posted in mid-August, captioned "#sundayvibes." All three of the photos garnered over 650,000 likes and an array of approving comments.

Hayek has a real knack for proving just how eye-catching the one-piece can be. She previously set Instagram ablaze with a soaked gallery dedicated to a lavender look.

We say keep 'em coming.