Salma Hayek Recreates Retro Swimsuit Photo Shoot
Salma Hayek is just as stunning in 2020 as she was in last millennium, and two new Instagram posts prove it.
The Like a Boss star, who turned 54 in early September, first shared a pair of throwback bikini photos from her 1999 H&M campaign.
Hayek then immediately followed up with an up-to-date recreation of the sideways shot, in which she dons a chocolate-color one-piece. "2020: More than 20 years after my last post,” she captioned the second snap. “Ready for the weekend!”
The same plunging swimsuit appeared in a poolside selfie posted in mid-August, captioned "#sundayvibes." All three of the photos garnered over 650,000 likes and an array of approving comments.
Hayek has a real knack for proving just how eye-catching the one-piece can be. She previously set Instagram ablaze with a soaked gallery dedicated to a lavender look.
We say keep 'em coming.