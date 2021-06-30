Scarlett Johansson On Why Leaving 'Black Widow' Role After 11 Years is 'Bittersweet'

"This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we’ve done so far."
As the July 9 release of her long-awaited Marvel spin-off movie Black Widow approaches, Scarlett Johannsson describes her final turn in the role as "bittersweet" and says she'll miss working with friends she met while playing the sultry superhero. 

scarlett-johansson-black-widow-2

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Scar-Jo explained why leaving her iconic role is tougher than it seems.

“I’ve had an incredible decade working with my Marvel family. I’m going to miss not seeing them every 18 months or two years, like those kind of milestones I always really look forward to,” Johansson said.

“But I feel really proud of this film and I think it’s great to go out on a high note. This movie is so different from any other Marvel film that we’ve done so far, so yeah, like I said, it’s bittersweet.”

Johansson has portrayed Natasha Romanoff for 11 years, debuting in Iron Man 2 and later in the Avengers series and in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Captain Marvel.

Watch her full interview above, and get ready for Black Widow to premiere July 9 in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access.

