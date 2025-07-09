Scarlett Johansson Is Officially Hollywood’s Highest-Grossing Actor With ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’

ScarJo’s latest blockbuster movie role has pushed her past fellow MCU stars Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr.

Four years after her final Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, Scarlett Johansson just set a new record as the highest-grossing lead actor at the global box office, unadjusted for inflation. ScarJo’s latest film, Jurassic World: Rebirth, has propelled her past fellow MCU stars Samuel L. Jackson and Robert Downey Jr.

Jurassic World: Rebirth opened to a global launch of $318 million in its first six days, already making it the second-highest grossing film of 2025 so far, behind the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2. In the new installment of the blockbuster dinosaur franchise, Johansson takes over the lead role from Chris Pratt, playing ex-military operative Zora Bennett on a daring mission to one of the few remaining islands inhabited by prehistoric beasts.

According to data from The Numbers, Johansson’s career box office gross in lead or lead ensemble roles now stands at a staggering $14.8 billion. More than $8.7 billion of that total comes from her portrayal of Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, in four Avengers films and Captain America: Civil War. Other lead ensemble roles contributing to her total include her MCU debut in Iron Man 2 and her voice work as the porcupine Ash in the two Sing animated films.

Of the top five highest-grossing lead actors on The Numbers’ list, Tom Hanks is the only one who has not appeared in a Marvel film. The others are Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man), Jackson (Nick Fury), and Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord). Jackson previously held the record with $14.6 billion, a total that included his voice role in Pixar’s Incredibles films.

Downey Jr., considered a founding figure of the MCU, holds $14.2 billion in leading roles. Approximately $11.8 billion of that figure stems from his nine Marvel movie appearances. His Oscar-winning supporting role in Oppenheimer, which grossed $976 million, is not included in his lead role total.

Downey Jr. could potentially reclaim the box office crown in December 2026 with Avengers: Doomsday, depending on whether his character, Doctor Doom, is considered a lead ensemble role. This is assuming the film or its 2027 follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, doesn’t use multiversal loopholes to bring Black Widow back, despite Johansson’s previous statements that her very lucrative stint in the MCU is done.