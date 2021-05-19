'The Batman': First Look at The Riddler In Newly-Revealed Images From Movie

The Dark Knight is set to take on a menacingly murderous villain.
Author:
Publish date:
The Riddler The Batman

The first official trailer for director Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman gave us a great look at star Robert Pattinson's portrayal of the Dark Knight, but only a glimpse at the movie's chief villain, Paul Dano's The Riddler. 

But the murderous antagonist is seen much closer up in a leaked image posted to the unofficial "Robert Pattinson Photos" Twitter account. Check out The Riddler's creepy mask in the top right corner of a collage below:  

According to Screen Rant, the imagery is from the Batman's official 2022 calendar. The outlet notes that the Riddler has been fully masked in every appearance so far, giving the character a certain mystique. 

Dano and Pattinson are just two of the big names attached the blockbuster, which, like 2019's The Joker, will exist outside of the DC Extended Universe.

Other stars include Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, a heavily disguised Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. 

The Batman is due out on March 4, 2022. 

No image description

Elon Musk Promo
News

Elon Musk Tweets 'Diamond Hands' During Bitcoin Crash, Says Tesla Won't Sell

451224_R
Entertainment

'The Ice Road' Trailer: Watch Liam Neeson Try To Save 26 Trapped Miners in Netflix Thriller

The Riddler The Batman Promo
Entertainment

'The Batman': First Look at The Riddler In Newly-Revealed Images From Movie

facebook-link-image
Gear

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro Is More Powerful Than Ever

airstream-contest-2
Food & Drink

This Brewery Is Giving Away A Free Month-Long Mountain Getaway and Lots of Beer

zenith chronomaster revival promo
Style

Zenith’s Chronomaster Revival Turns Back the Clock

Louisa Warwick Promo 2
News

Meet Lingerie Model and Beauty Influencer Louisa Warwick

Lamborghini Sian Promo
Rides

Lamborghini to Launch First Fully Electric Supercar by 2025

Bill Gates Melinda Gates Promo
News

Bill and Melinda Gates' Kids To Get 'Only' $10 Million Each After Divorce