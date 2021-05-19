'The Batman': First Look at The Riddler In Newly-Revealed Images From Movie

The Dark Knight is set to take on a menacingly murderous villain.

YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

The first official trailer for director Matt Reeves' upcoming The Batman gave us a great look at star Robert Pattinson's portrayal of the Dark Knight, but only a glimpse at the movie's chief villain, Paul Dano's The Riddler.

But the murderous antagonist is seen much closer up in a leaked image posted to the unofficial "Robert Pattinson Photos" Twitter account. Check out The Riddler's creepy mask in the top right corner of a collage below:

According to Screen Rant, the imagery is from the Batman's official 2022 calendar. The outlet notes that the Riddler has been fully masked in every appearance so far, giving the character a certain mystique.

Dano and Pattinson are just two of the big names attached the blockbuster, which, like 2019's The Joker, will exist outside of the DC Extended Universe.

Other stars include Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, a heavily disguised Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

The Batman is due out on March 4, 2022.