Sega's Tiny 'Game Gear Micro' Console Is Made For Handheld Retro Gaming
Handheld video game consoles are small by definition, but Sega's new Game Gear Micro takes downsizing to impressively tiny new levels.
Announced on the Sega Japan Twitter account in celebration of the company's 60th anniversary, the throwback platform boasts a minuscule dimensions of 80mm by 43mm by 20mm. For comparison's sake, the original Sega Game Gear released in 1990 measured 210mm by 113mm by 38mm.
A Japanese reveal trailer shows that the entire device literally fits in the palm of a hand. Other art shows that a goofy snap-on "Sega Big Window" magnifying glass can be used for those who have trouble viewing the 1.15-inch screen.
Game Spot reports that four colorways—black, blue, yellow and red—will each come with four different pre-loaded titles. See each offering below:
Black
- Out Run
- Puyo Puyo Tsu
- Royal Stone
- Sonic the Hedgehog
Blue
- Baku Baku Animal: Sekai Shiikugakari Senshuken
- Gunstar Heroes
- Sonic & Tails
- Sylvan Tale
Yellow
- Nazo Puyo: Arle no Roux
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining Force: Final Conflict
Red
- Columns
- The G.G. Shinobi
- Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible
- Megami Tensei Gaiden: Last Bible Special
The Sega Genesis Micro will be sold in Japan beginning October 6 for the equivalent of about $45. No U.S. release has been announced, but given the amount of pickup the microconsole has generated in the states, that could change.