Seth Rogen's 'Houseplant' Cannabis Brand Is Finally Coming to America

"What we're doing is bringing you the best strains of weed that have been hand-picked—and by that I mean hand-smoked—by me."
Nearly two years after Seth Rogen and his longtime friend and movie collaborator Evan Goldberg first launched their "Houseplant" cannabis brand in their native Canada, the recreational marijuana line is ready to drop in the U.S.

"I've been working on my own weed company for 10 years, and we are finally read to launch in America," Rogen says in a video posted to the brand's Instagram page. Highsnobiety reports the initial launch will be limited to California, which has legalized marijuana for recreational use. 

"What we're doing is bringing you the best strains of weed that have been hand-picked—and by that I mean hand-smoked—by me," Rogen said. 

The initial product range is simple—one Sativa strain and one Indica strain packaged in an orange and purple tin, respectively. The retro-colored containers even stack on top of one another another. 

Additionally, Rogen teased a House Goods line of accessories that match the tins' clean aesthetic. The products include a block table lighter with an ash tray lid, a saucer, and miniature matching vase. 

In a recent interview with Fast Company, Rogen elaborated on the lifestyle-oriented focuses of Houseplant and House Goods, saying that he and his team were inspired by upscale products sold in the luxury spirits industry. 

“I don’t drink, but I have a bar. I have a martini shaker. I have corkscrews, champagne glasses, all of that,” Rogen said. “It’s because alcohol, which I do not think is a good substance, gets a lot of reverence and has been celebrated. It gets a lot of thought put into the design and lifestyle of those who consume and enjoy it." 

Seth Rogen in "Pineapple Express"

"That same thought hasn’t been put into weed. And we are more than happy to be the ones to be doing that.”

The U.S. Houseplant website is currently under construction, but more details are expected to arrive this week. Click here to subscribe for the latest on Rogen and Goldberg's cannabis brand. 

