Shaboozey On ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Jack Daniel’s Partnership And His Favorite Denim Brand

Maxim caught up with the chart-topping singer before a Jack Daniel’s-sponsored NYC concert.

(Shaboozey at New York City's Terminal 5/Courtesy of Jack Daniel's)

Much has changed for breakout country artist Shaboozey over the past year-and-a-half, but one thing that remains consistent is his love of Jack Daniel’s whiskey.

It’s right there in the lyrics of his inescapable hit single “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” after all: As Shaboozey sings, “they know me and Jack Daniel’s got a history.” The song has been positively everywhere since its release just last April, spending 19 non-consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and leading to four Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, for the singer (real name: Collins Obinna Chibueze).

In fitting fashion, its success led Shaboozey to team up with the iconic Tennesse whiskey maker as part of the Jack Daniel’s “Highway No. 7” cross-country music series. Ahead of a show sponsored by Old No. 7 at New York City’s Terminal 5 earlier this month, Shaboozey was grateful to see his dreams and hard work taking shape and paying off, saying Jack Daniel’s is “like my number one fan.”

For the singer, it’s still all about being authentic as he kicks his “The Great American Roadshow” Tour into high gear. “I’m big on just putting parts of myself in the music,” he told Maxim as he prepared to head to New York City. “It’s just really cool that… with, the mention of Jack Daniel’s, so much support could come from it.”

The ultra-stylish 30-year-old singer added that working with Jack Daniel’s feels like family, and feels like a more-than-natural fit. “That’s something I’ve kind of done my whole career is… putting some of my favorite things in life into my music,” he added.

More than 1,000 guests got to see the singer-songwriter debut a new song, “Move On,” and the Grammy-nominated artist naturally brought plenty of Old No. 7 onstage. For a distillery with as much heritage (and modern innovation) as Jack Daniel’s, Shaboozey favors the classics when it comes to whiskey. “I like JD, you know what I mean? Some of my friends call me… the Jack Man,” he said with a laugh.

Of a hectic past year, Shaboozey described it as “rewarding” and “exhilarating,” and notes that he’s eager for more, describing his mindset as “go, go, go, go” as he works to build off the success of his breakout third album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going.

Musically, the singer lists everyone from Gillian Welch to Johnny Cash as inspirations, along with the gritty outlaw country of Townes Van Zandt, and naturally, the singer is a fan of any music with a focus on “great storytelling,” he says. Those inspirations should give the artist plenty to go off as he plots his next album, and Shaboozey noted his band will bring a mobile recording rig to try out new songs on tour for the first time.

His perspective goes well beyond whiskey and songwriting, though. The self-described “jeanhead” is also a big fan of Levi’s and even starred in a short film for the brand’s recent Global Icons campaign. “I wear a lot of jeans, a lot of Western shirts, and it’s always about style and how I can feel good up on stage,” he said.

Shaboozey’s rise in the music scene has taken him to the likes of legendary rock clubs like Washington, D.C.’s 9:30 Club, and helped him dial in his setlist and stage design (Jack Daniel’s whiskey bottles, like any good rock show, are certainly par for the course).

“The set is really awesome. We spent a lot of time dialing it in and trying to make it as great as possible,” Shaboozey added, noting that “it takes a village to get here.” As Shaboozey brings his global smash hit (and plenty more fun) out on the road, check out his setlist here and be sure to bring your dancin’ boots (and an appetite for Jack Daniel’s whiskey).

The Great American Roadshow Setlist

1. “Last Of My Kind”

2. “Anabelle”

3. “Blink Twice”

4. “Tall Boy”

5. “Drink Don’t Need No Mix”

6. “Vegas”

7. “Highway”

8. “Move On” (with Kevin Powers)

9. “Family Traditions” (Hank Williams Jr cover)

10. “Amen”

11. “Finally Over”

12. “Fire And Gasoline”

13. “East Of The Massanutten”

14. “Horses & Hellcats”

15. “Good News”

16. “Let It Burn”

17. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”