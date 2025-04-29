Shaboozey To Get ‘Tipsy’ On First Headlining Tour Kicking Off This Fall

The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer launches his 12-city tour on September 22.

(Photo: Allan Pimenta)

Fresh off his electrifying performances at Coachella and Stagecoach, rising country star Shaboozey has announced his first headlining tour, the Great American Roadshow, scheduled for Fall 2025. The “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” hitmaker revealed the 12-city trek this week.

The Live Nation-produced tour kicks off September 22 at the Egyptian Room at Old National Centre in Indianapolis. From there, Shaboozey hits major cities across the eastern and southern United States, including Detroit, Philadelphia, and Virginia Beach. The show then heads further south to Nashville, Birmingham, New Orleans, Houston and Fort Worth, before making its way through Florida with gigs in St. Petersburg, Fort Lauderdale, and culminating in Orlando on October 16 at the House of Blues.

Shaboozey’s tour announcement follows a red hot steak of success for the genre-bending singer, who was widely rumored to have dated supermodel Emily Ratajkowski last year. “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” broke the record for most weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart. Shaboozey also made history as the first-ever artist to have a single break the top 10 across all four charts: Country Airplay, Pop Airplay, Adult Pop Airplay, and Rhythmic Airplay, and he’s the first-ever Black male artist to top both the Billboard Hot 100 and Country Songs Charts.

Highlighted by the recent release of the expanded edition of his 2024 breakthrough album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, the dreadlocked crooner is capitalizing on his massive success in the pop country game. The album’s new complete edition features six new tracks, including collaborations with prominent artists such as Jelly Roll on “Amen,” Myles Smith on “Blink Twice,” and Sierra Ferrell on “Hail Mary.” The 18-track collection also includes the previously released single “Good News,” as well as new additions “Fire and Gasoline” and “Chrome.”

Tickets for the Great American Roadshow will be available through a series of pre-sales. An artist pre-sale begins April 29, followed by local pre-sales on April 30. Spotify users can access a pre-sale starting May 1, while general public seats go on-sale beginning May 2.

Shaboozey’s Great American Roadshow 2025 Tour Dates

September 22: Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

September 23: Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit Sept. 25: Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 27: Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

September 29: Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle* Oct. 1: Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

October 2: New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans

October 5: Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

October 9: Fort Worth, TX @ Billy Bob’s Texas*

October 12: St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

October 14: Fort Lauderdale, FL @ War Memorial Auditorium

October 16: Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando