Hips Don't Lie: Shakira Swimsuit Photo Goes Viral

Shakira still looks stunning at 43, and she proved it a sunny new snap posted to Instagram.

"This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me," the 43-year-old Colombian singer wrote in the caption. "I always need to create my own for the summer!"

The "She Wolf" artist's followers liked the pic over 5.3 million times as the comments section flooded with "fire" and "heart" emojis. It's the most-engaged Instagram Shakira has dropped since posting a clip from the "Waka Waka" music video, which was viewed over 7.5 million times.

Shakira has been vacationing in the Maldives with her longtime partner, Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique, and their children.

"This is one of the sweetest places on earth," she captioned another beachy photo. We'd be hard-pressed to disagree—check out Maxim's travel guide to the exotic island destination.