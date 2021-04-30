'Dexter' Revival: Watch Michael C. Hall Return in Season 9 Trailer

Showtime shared a new teaser trailer for its Dexter reboot, and it looks just as creepy as diehard fans might have hoped.

Dexter, played by Michael C. Hall, is seen in a cozy cabin, looking out at a wintry landscape as Nina Simone’s “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” plays. (And oh yeah, there’s also a body wrapped up in plastic visible in the window’s reflection.)

Showtime

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Showtime previously announced last October that Dexter would return for a 10-episode ninth season, but has not dropped an official release date. The new teaser says only, “This fall.”

The hit show originally ran from 2006 to 2013 and followed murderous forensic technician Dexter Morgan as he aided the Miami Police Department by day and mercilessly hunted down killers by night.

Check out Showtime's new teaser trailer above.