Smash Mouth Performed For Thousands of Maskless Bikers at Sturgis, And The Internet's Got Jokes

"Somebody once told me, the world is gonna roll me/I ain't the sharpest tool in the shed."

Retro rockers Smash Mouth, best known for their massive 2001 hit "All Star" are facing criticism online after performing for thousands of bikers--most of whom weren't wearing masks or practicing social distancing--at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

The band headlined the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, a multi-day biker rock festival that reportedly also featured pandemic-be-damned performances by Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, 38 Special, Lit, Quiet Riot, Night Ranger and the Reverend Horton Heat.

Photos and videos shared to social media showed that the majority of the packed crowd were not practicing social distancing or wearing masks. Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell was recorded telling the audience, “I’ve been going crazy, you know? And now we’re all here together tonight in human once again and fuck that COVID shit!”

Unsurprisingly, Twitter responded quickly to videos of the show with plenty of darkly humorous tweets, most of which referenced the band's biggest hit, "All Star." Here's a sampling compiled by Brobible: