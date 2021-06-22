Action-Packed 'Snake Eyes' Trailer Explores Origins of Mysterious G.I. Joe Character

"The relationship between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow is probably one of the greatest relationships ever created."
The action-fueled new trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as the masked, katana-wielding Joe, sets up the origin story for the iconic action figure-turned-movie character whose back story was once considered classified.

"The relationship between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow is probably one of the greatest relationships ever created," Golding says in a behind-the-scenes featurette that dropped along with the new trailer.

Check out the trailer and BTS video featurette above, and get up to speed with the movie's official plot synopsis here:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home.

But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Snake Eyes: G.I Joe Origins hits theaters on July 21. 

Action-Packed 'Snake Eyes' Trailer Explores Origins of Mysterious G.I. Joe Character

