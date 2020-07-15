Snoop Dogg and DMX To Face Off in Verzuz Rap 'Battle of the Dogs'

Snoop: Mark Owens—Courtesy of 19 Crimes / DMX: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg and DMX are meeting in a rap battle that's being billed as “the battle of the dogs.” Snoop made the announcement via Instagram, writing “I ain’t got no dogg in this fight ! Yes u do who u got.” The battle is set to take place on Wednesday, July 22, and can be watched on Instagram and Apple Music.

High Snobiety reports that DMX previously challenged "arch-nemesis" JAY-Z to a Verzuz battle in May, but now two of the most canine-associated rappers in the game have agreed to a dogfight.

The “Verzuz" battle series was created by music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, and became a hit with hip-hop fans holed up during quarantine, featuring match-ups between Nelly and Ludacris, Lil Jon vs. T-Pain, and RZA vs. DJ Premier, among others.

But lest you think Snoop and DMX will face off in a ruthless, 8 Mile-style diss-off, the format is more of a good-natured DJ clash for fans to appreciate. Check out some of the past "battle" videos below.