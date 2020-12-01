Watch Dua Lipa, The Killers and Trent Reznor Reveal How They Made Hits in 'Song Exploder' Trailer

The Netflix series examines four of pop music's biggest songs.
Author:
Publish date:

The trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's Song Exploder is giving viewers a glimpse at the writing, recording and inspiration behind four hits by Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Natalia Lafourcade.

Dua Lipa Final

The most recent release explored is Lipa's disco string-led 2020 track "Love Again." The Grammy-winner opens up about the personal struggles and musical influences that went into the making of the Future Nostalgia song. 

"I learned so much about myself," Lipa says. This is a moment in my life that I thought I could never break out of."

Meanwhile, The Killers explain how the first three chords outlined by a bass line "awakened us" to compose what would become 2006's Sam's Town single "When You Were Young," while Nine Inch Nails founder and frontman Trent Reznor discusses the hauntingly dissonant surprise hit "Hurt" from 1994's The Downward Spiral. 

"That's me not knowing who I was anymore," the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee says in the trailer. "Unexpectedly, it exploded."

Lafourcade, a Grammy and 14-time Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, reveals how she channeled her history and homeland of Veracruz, Mexico to overcome writer's block and write the title track of 2015's Hasta La Raíz.

Delve into each musical story when Season 2 of Song Exploder debuts on December 15. 

No image description

Dua Lipa Promo
Entertainment

Watch Dua Lipa, The Killers and Trent Reznor Reveal How They Made Hits in 'Song Exploder' Trailer

wonder-woman-1984
Entertainment

Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and HBO Max In December

Fast and Furious Cars Jorge Acosta Promo
Rides

Behold the World's Biggest Collection of 'Fast and Furious' Cars

Snoop Dogg
Entertainment

Snoop Dogg Says He Wants A 3-Year, $15 Million Contract To Call Future Sporting Events

Liiton Everest Whiskey Glass Promo
Food & Drink

This Mount Everest Whiskey Glass Chills Spirits in Just 18 Seconds

MACHO_PROMO STILLS_Camacho121
Sports

'Macho: The Hector Camacho Story' Goes Inside The Wild Life and Tragic Demise of Boxing's Most Flamboyant Star

How Honey Birdette Stole Christmas (again) Promo
Style

Watch Two Lingerie Models Tie Up Santa in Naughty Christmas-Themed Video

Fish House Live Episode 7 Promo
Food & Drink

'Fish House Live' Episode 7: Watch Top Chefs and Barkeeps Battle in Sustainable Seafood Cook-Off

utah-monolith-screengrab
News

'Alien Monolith' Found In Utah Canyon Disappears After Reddit User Finds It On Google Earth