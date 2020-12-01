Watch Dua Lipa, The Killers and Trent Reznor Reveal How They Made Hits in 'Song Exploder' Trailer

The trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's Song Exploder is giving viewers a glimpse at the writing, recording and inspiration behind four hits by Dua Lipa, The Killers, Nine Inch Nails and Natalia Lafourcade.

Getty Images

The most recent release explored is Lipa's disco string-led 2020 track "Love Again." The Grammy-winner opens up about the personal struggles and musical influences that went into the making of the Future Nostalgia song.

"I learned so much about myself," Lipa says. This is a moment in my life that I thought I could never break out of."

Meanwhile, The Killers explain how the first three chords outlined by a bass line "awakened us" to compose what would become 2006's Sam's Town single "When You Were Young," while Nine Inch Nails founder and frontman Trent Reznor discusses the hauntingly dissonant surprise hit "Hurt" from 1994's The Downward Spiral.

"That's me not knowing who I was anymore," the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee says in the trailer. "Unexpectedly, it exploded."

Lafourcade, a Grammy and 14-time Latin Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, reveals how she channeled her history and homeland of Veracruz, Mexico to overcome writer's block and write the title track of 2015's Hasta La Raíz.

Delve into each musical story when Season 2 of Song Exploder debuts on December 15.