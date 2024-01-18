‘Spaceman’ Trailer: Adam Sandler Meets Giant Space Spider In Netflix Sci-Fi Film

The Sandman’s latest Netflix movie might be his weirdest yet.

(Netflix)

Adam Sandler is a lonely astronaut baring his soul to a giant space spider in the offbeat trailer for Netflix’s Spaceman.

Despite its bonkers premise, Sandler appears to be channeling his Uncut Gems-style dramatic chops in the clip, in which he chats with the creature voiced by a whispery Paul Dano.

“I did not intend to frighten you, skinny human. Do not be afraid,” the spider tells Sandler’s astronaut character, Jakub.

Sandler wonders aloud if he’s going insane, to which the spider tells him, “You wish to know if I am real? I am like you, an explorer. Your loneliness intrigued me.”

Six months into a solo space mission, Jakub is lonely and worried about his troubled marriage to Lenka (Carey Mulligan). But the extraterrestrial critter appears to offer a hairy shoulder to cry on, telling him, “I might be of help. I wish to assist you in your emotional distress.”

Directed by Johan Renck, who helmed the excellent HBO miniseries Chernobyl, the sci-fi film is based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař.

Netflix further details the film’s plot synopsis here:

Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.

Spaceman premieres at the Berlin Film Festival next month. It will then screen in select theaters on February 23 before streaming on Netflix beginning March 1.

Watch the official trailer above.