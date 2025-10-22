Spanish Pop Star Rosalía Announces New Album ‘Lux’

The Grammy-winning Calvin Klein model teased her fourth studio LP, featuring collaborations with Björk and the London Symphony Orchestra.

(Calvin Klein)

Following a cryptic global teaser campaign involving billboards and posters, Spanish pop star Rosalía has officially announced her fourth studio album, Lux, which is scheduled for release on November 7 via Columbia Records.

The cover reveal arrives less than a month before the album drops, serving as a follow-up to the newly-minted Calvin Klein underwear model’s Grammy-winning 2022 breakout, Motomami. While details remain sparse, the album cover has been shared, confirming the title and release date.

(Columbia Records)

According to a press release, Rosalía recorded Lux with the London Symphony Orchestra and conductor Daníel Bjarnason, signaling a potentially more classical or ambitious sonic direction than her previous works. The album’s tracklist will also feature notable vocal collaborations, including contributions from Icelandic icon Björk and experimental artist Yves Tumor.

The new album arrives after a highly productive period for the Barcelona-born artist. Following the widespread success and world tour for Motomami, Rosalía continued her collaborative streak. Over the last two years, she has released tracks with several high-profile acts, joining forces with Björk for the single “Oral,” Blackpink’s Lisa for “New Woman,” and Ralphie Choo for “Omega.” She also released an EP with then-fiancé Rauw Alejandro in 2023.

Rosalía’s professional slate is expanding beyond music as well. More recently, she was announced as a cast member for the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s Euphoria, which is slated to premiere in 2026.