Watch The First Trailer for Spike Lee's Vietnam Movie 'Da 5 Bloods'

Director Spike Lee is back with a new trailer for Da 5 Bloods. Lee's first movie since last year's acclaimed BlacKkKlansman follows four African-American veterans who return to Vietnam to find the remains of their fallen squad leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide.

The film's first official Netflix trailer features Lee's signature kinetic editing of archival clips blended with scenes from the movie--starring Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo and Clarke Peters--and snippets from a live performance of The Chambers Brothers' Vietnam-era classic "Time Has Come Today." Read the official synopsis here:

From Academy Award winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Da 5 Bloods starts streaming on Netflix on June 12. Watch the trailer above.