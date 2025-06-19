‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Trailer— Jeremy Allen White Portrays Rock Icon In Biopic

The film about the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album “Nebraska” hits theaters on October 24.

(YouTube/20th Century Studios)

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White transforms into rock icon Bruce Springsteen in the first official trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, a music biopic about The Boss.

Directed by Scott Cooper—whose 2009 film Crazy Heart won Jeff Bridges a Best Actor Oscar for the redemptive tale of a down-on-his-luck country singer—the new Springsteen movie is based on Warren Zanes’ acclaimed book about Springsteen making his spare and personal 1982 album Nebraska.

The cast also includes Jeremy Strong (Succession) as Jon Landau, Springsteen’s manager; Stephen Graham (Adolescence) as Springsteen’s dad Douglas; Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell) as recording engineer Mike Batlan; Odessa Young (The Order) as Springsteen’s love interest Faye; comedian and podcaster Marc Maron (Glow) as producer Chuck Plotkin; Johnny Cannizzaro (Jersey Boys) as E Street Band guitarist Steve Van Zandt; and David Krumholtz (Oppenheimer) as Columbia record executive Al Teller.

Footage from the film debuted at CinemaCon in April and included White’s impressive rendition of Springsteen’s epic 1975 single “Born to Run,” which became his first Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Deliver Me From Nowhere was made by Disney’s 20th Century Studios. Springsteen and Landau are also involved with the project. The film launches in theaters on October 24. Watch the official trailer below.