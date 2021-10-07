‘Squid Game’ Actress Jung Ho-Yeon Gains 15 Million Instagram Followers Since Netflix Debut

The breakout star behind the fan-favorite character Kang Sae-byeok is now the most followed Korean actress on the ‘gram.

Netflix

Jung Ho-yeon is experiencing a massive surge in Instagram popularity as the breakout star of Netflix’s dystopian hit series Squid Game.

The actress, who plays North Korean defector and pickpocket Kang Sae-byeok (Number 67) on the horror show, has picked up 15 million followers in the three weeks since Squid Game began streaming in the U.S. on September 17.

Forbes reports that Ho-yeon is now the most followed Korean actress on Instagram, with 16.2 million and counting. The fact that this is her first widely seen acting role makes that stat even more impressive.

That’s not to say that Ho-yeon isn’t used to the spotlight. She’s also an in-demand fashion model who’s graced the cover of Vogue’s Korean and Japanese editions.

The premise of Squid Game follows 456 financially indebted people who compete in deadly versions of children’s games with the hopes of winning a $38.4 million grand prize.

It’ll take some crafty writing to get Ho-yeon a part in season 2, as her fan-favorite character was killed off. But the real-life actress and model’s Instagram is alive and well—see some highlights from her feed below: