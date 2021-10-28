‘Squid Game’ Creator Roasts LeBron James For His Critique Of Netflix Show’s Ending

“Have you seen ‘Space Jam 2?'”

(Left: Getty Images, Right: Netflix)

LeBron James is getting dunked on after igniting an online feud with Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The Los Angeles Lakers star’s inadvertent beef began when he made an offhanded comment to teammate Anthony Davis at an NBA press conference regarding the record-setting Netflix show’s season 1 finale.

“I didn’t like the ending, though. I know they’ll start it off with a season 2,” James remarked of the ending, which sees protagonist Seong Gi-hun stay in the deadly game instead of returning home to his daughter.

“But, like, get on the fucking flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?”

🚨🚨🚨spoiler alert🚨🚨🚨 LeBron and AD discuss their thoughts on Squid Game and I briefly lose my professionalism pic.twitter.com/HWP1tHi8oK — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 13, 2021

In an interview with the Guardian, Dong-hyuk fired back with roast of Space Jam: A New Legacy, which stars James and holds a meager 26 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Dong-hyuk said when questioned about James’ reaction.

“LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series,” Dong hyuk continued.

“But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.’”

With the ball back in his court, James expressed incredulity at viral nature of his original Squid Game comment.

This can’t be real right??!! I hope not 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/IGbqEvFGud — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 26, 2021

“This can’t be real right??!! I hope not,” James tweeted in front of many tearful laughing emojis.

Regardless of how the ending hits NBA stars, Squid Game is a monumental success. The South Korean horror show racked up a record 111 million views in its first 28 days on Netflix to beat Bridgerton, which set the previous record at 82 million last Christmas, according to Deadline.