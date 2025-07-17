‘STANS’ Trailer: Eminem Connects With His Superfans In Limited-Release Documentary

Scheduled for a special theatrical run in AMC Theaters from August 7-10.

(Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Eminem is delving into the obsessive world of his famously dedicated fanbase, also known as “stans,” in a new documentary titled—what else?— STANS. The feature-length film, directed by Steven Leckart, offers an intimate look at the complex relationship between the Grammy-winning hip-hop superstar and the legions of superfans who have embraced the term popularized by his 2000 hit single, “Stan.”

The documentary features exclusive new interviews with Eminem, providing his perspective on the intense devotion of his followers and revisiting the origins of the song that gave his ardent fanbase its name. The track famously depicted an obsessed fan, leading to the coining of “stan” as a widely recognized shorthand for an overzealous admirer.

STANS weaves together rare archival footage, performance clips, and deeply personal interviews with real-life fans who share profound connections to Eminem’s music and lyrics. Eminem has actively promoted the doc, recently engaging with fans on Instagram by inviting them to participate in a questionnaire about their level of dedication to his music. “This one’s for the Stans, by the Stans! See the real stories behind the fandom – #StansMovie in theatres worldwide August 7th for one weekend only,” Eminem recently wrote on Instagram to promote the trailer reveal.

The film recently premiered at the SXSW festival in London, where some fans hit the red carpet dressed as the iconic character from the “Stan” music video in white tank tops, necklaces and bleached hair. STANS is scheduled for a limited theatrical run in AMC Theaters from August 7-10, and will stream on Paramount+ later this year. Watch the STANS trailer below.