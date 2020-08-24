Party Like It's 1985 With This 'Stranger Things' Drive-Into Experience

Stranger Things Drive-Into Experience

I lived through the Eighties, and I can tell you they weren't necessarily any better than now. Well, there wasn't a worldwide pandemic shutting down all entertainment for a time. So maybe the Stranger Things Drive-Into Experience will be exactly what the world of 2020 needs--a journey back to 1985.

Partnering with Netflix and Fever, Secret Cinema is setting up a unique experience somewhere in downtown Los Angeles that will convert a mystery venue into the Hawkins, Indiana Starcourt Mall from the hit Netflix sci-fi series.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Apparently we're not talking about simply jumping back in time just so you can shop in Spencer's Gifts circa 1985, with its velvet heavy metal posters, incense sticks and novelty toys. Once in Starcourt Mall, the website for the Drive-Into Experience says you "will unlock the untold story of Hawkins in this unique format event - all from the safety of your car."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Netflix

The event will be about an hour long and there will be special effects geared toward pulling you inside the story in a way streaming video couldn't touch.

So, if you're ready to explore what Stranger Things Drive-Into Experience promises will be "a living, breathing story to savor some of the best moments from the Netflix series and maybe even witness some unforeseen and unusual occurrences," you can get on the waitlist for tickets, which will be released on August 26, 2020, at strangerthingsdriveinto.com.