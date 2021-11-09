‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Takes Us to California, Reveals Summer 2022 Release Date and Episode Titles

Eleven is getting ready for spring break when things get explosive.

For StrangerThings fans it always seems like a long wait until the next season of Netflix’s mega-hit sci-fi ode to all things 80s (and Stephen King). But the core cast of kids, while taller and older, are still kids, and they are in very different places in this new trailer.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is in California going to high school like a normal student, and the trailer opens with her letter to Mike (Finn Wolfhard) anticipating an upcoming visit. Quickly enough—because this is, after all, Stranger Things—things go awry and we see multiple quick cuts that let us know things are about to go to hell again.

Netflix / Screengrab

We get glimpses of explosions, military vehicles and helicopters and a mysterious door in the desert.

There’s no easy way to predict where any season of Stranger Things might take us, but episode titles are good fodder for speculation:

Chapter One: The Hellfire Club

Chapter Two: Vecna’s Curse

Chapter Three: The Monster and the Superhero

Chapter Four: Dear Billy

Chapter Five: The Nina Project

Chapter Six: The Dive

Chapter Seven: The Massacre at Hawkins Lab

Chapter Eight: Papa

Chapter Nine: The Piggyback

We’ll find out just what the hell is going on when Stranger Things Season 4 begins streaming in the summer of 2022.