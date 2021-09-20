'Succession' Season 3 Trailer: First Look at New Characters Played By Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård

For the third season of Succession, HBO's drama about a super-rich media family just trying to get by destroying each other over money—as one does—there's some real extra star power in the forms of Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård.

When it premieres in October, Succession will be coming out of the dramatic season 2 finale. In the episode titled "This Is Not For Tears," Jeremy Strong's Kendall Roy pulled an unexpectedly sharklike move when rather than shouldering responsibility for all the bad things happening with the Roy family's company Waystar Royco, he blamed his father Logan (Brian Cox).

The new trailer brings many of the things that fans love about the show, including its grim humor, and it highlights a growling, angry Logan Roy, who pointedly says in a voiceover that "There's blood in the water, sharks are coming."

Skarsgård plays an aggressive tech mogul, Lukas Matsson, who clearly knows how to ask the right questions, such as the moment in the trailer when he asks Kieran Culkin's character, Roman Roy, when his father Logan will die.

The young Roy's answer is as funny as it is dark: "Obviously, hugely looking forward to my father dying."

Adrien Brody plays a character from the flipside of tech, billionaire and activist Josh Aaronson, who puts a fine point on what makes the show so watchable when he says, "I thought my family was fucked up, this is next level."

We'll see how next level when Succession premieres on HBO on October 17, 2021.