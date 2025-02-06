Sunflower Bean Toasts The High Life With ‘Champagne Taste’ Music Video

The fuzzed-out anthem is the first single off the band’s upcoming album, “Moral Primetime.”

(Sunflower Bean – Press Photo by Anna Nazarova)

Rising indie rockers Sunflower Bean shared a new video for “Champagne Taste” off their upcoming fourth album Moral Primetime, which drops April 25. With mixing by Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg) and engineering by Sarah Tudzin (Illuminati Hotties, Boygenius), Sunflower Bean’s first self-produced album was “inspired by alternative rock, dreamy psychedelia, and arena-sized ambition to create a sound that’s undeniably theirs” on Mortal Primetime, according to the band’s press statement. The New York-based trio has previously won critical raves in Rolling Stone, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Billboard and i-D, and its latest release continues the harder-rocking sound established on last year’s Shake EP, which features the standout banger, “Angelica.”

The album’s first single, “Champagne Taste,” is evocatively described as a “fuzzed-out anthem of reckless determination” that “features feral guitar riffs, soaring power chords and vocals that finds [bassist and vocalist Julia Cumming] channeling Iggy Pop circa The Idiot.”

(Sunflower Bean – Album Art – Mortal Primetime)

The Bean explains, “This song came after a period that felt like rock bottom. It is about feeling beaten down but still driving forward, to keep faith, to grow and to continue to create on our own terms, our Mortal Primetime.” Check out the Isaac Roberts-directed “Champagne Taste” music video and Sunflower Bean’s tour dates below.

Sunflower Bean 2025 Tour Dates

2/13 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow ^

2/14 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo ^

2/16 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Uni of Wolverhampton at The Civic Hall ^

2/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

2/18 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

2/20 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium ^

2/21 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle ^

2/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live ^

2/24 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique ^

2/26 – Paris, FR @ Zenith ^

2/27 – London, UK @ George Tavern

3/10 – 3/15 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

5/15 – Troy, NY @ No Fun

5/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas *

5/17 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts *

5/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw #

5/23 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis #

5/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings #

5/25 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy #

5/27 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records #

5/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl #

5/30 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves #

5/31 – Austin, TX @ The Ballroom #

6/01 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs #

6/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

6/05 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah #

6/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room #

6/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel #

6/9 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

6/10 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s #

6/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

6/13 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Coast #

6/14 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

6/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry #

6/19 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

6/20 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

6/21 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

^ with Cage The Elephant

* with Laveda

# with Gift