‘Super Mario Galaxy Movie’: Nintendo Offers ‘The Mario Galaxy’ Switch 2 Bundle In Wake Of Box Office Success

Super Mario’s 40th anniversary celebration continues with a blockbuster movie and a new Switch 2 Galaxy bundle offer.

(Nintendo)

Hot on the heels of The Super Mario Galaxy movie breaking box office records, Nintendo has parlayed that cinematic success to offer gamers a rare bundle deal with their latest Switch 2 Hardware. The Mario Galaxy Switch 2 bundle, which includes Super Mario Galaxy andSuper Mario Galaxy 2, games that debuted on the Wii but have been updated to take advantage of the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware.

(Nintendo)

From April 12 through May 9, the new limited-time Nintendo Switch 2 bundle pairs the company’s latest console withSuper Mario Galaxyand Super Mario Galaxy 2, two of the most celebrated platformers ever made, pairing the console and games for a reduced price. Refreshed for modern hardware, the games benefit from enhanced resolution, updated UI, and 4K performance on Switch 2, giving Mario’s gravity-defying adventures a sleek, cinematic sheen.

(Nintendo)

That timing isn’t accidental. Nintendo’s broader strategy is orbiting something bigger than gaming, and it’s paying off in a major way. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has exploded at the box office, pulling in over $350 million globally and setting early records as one of the biggest openings of the year. The film is an interstellar sequel to 2023’s billion-dollar hit and translates the same cosmic spectacle and playful physics of the Galaxy games into a big-screen event, reinforcing Mario as a gaming icon across generations.

(Nintendo)

The result is a rare moment where hardware, software, and Hollywood are all in sync. The Switch 2 bundle isn’t just a convenient entry point, it’s a gateway into a wider Mario universe that now stretches from the living room to the multiplex. For longtime fans, it’s a return to form with better graphics; for everyone else, it’s a reminder that in 2026, Mario isn’t just jumping between planets, he’s dominating them.