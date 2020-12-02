Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan Looks Absolutely Insane

Get your ultimate Super Mario fix in 2021.
Author:
Publish date:
nintendo-japan-universal-1

There's no way 2021 can be anything but an improvement over 2020, right?

Well, that remains to be seen, but if you're into Nintendo and looking forward to a trip to Japan, here's some good news: According to Yahoo News, the "Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka will welcome its long-awaited Nintendo-themed area, which includes a Mario Kart ride, next year."

The park will feature real-world recreations and features dedicated to the Super Mario games--including AR (augmented reality) headsets park guests will wear when on the Mario Kart ride.

Here's more about that ride from Yahoo:

Each kart for the ride has four seats, and riders will have some control through the steering wheel but it'll also be on rails. The AR headset will give users the opportunity to collect items and throw shells at other karts on the track. Nintendo and Universal is already rumored to be building an additional area next to the Mario Kart zone, with it expected to focus on Donkey Kong.

The announcement inspired excitement as well as jokes on social media. Check out a few below.

Hopefully, travel will become a lot easier in the New Year. Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will officially open its doors on February 4, 2021.

No image description

Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition Promo
Rides

Ford Unveils Speedy 2021 Mach-E Mustang GT Performance Edition

ROTIMI MAXIM 1200 630 copy
Entertainment

'The MICK Show' Episode 12: Rotimi

amber-heard-aquaman-2
Entertainment

'Aquaman 2' Petition Against Amber Heard Tops 1.6 Million Signatures

Nate Robinson Knockout Promo
Sports

Cannabis Brand Peddles 'Night Night Nate' Marijuana Pack Inspired By Nate Robinson

nintendo-japan-universal-1
Entertainment

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan Looks Absolutely Insane

Woodford Reserve Very Fine Rare Bourbon Promo
Food & Drink

Woodford Reserve Releases Its Oldest Bourbon Ever

oliver peoples promo
Style

Oliver Peoples Launches Foldable Gregory Peck Shades

Maserati MC20 Promo
Rides

Maserati Will Electrify Entire Lineup by 2025

Dua Lipa Promo
Entertainment

Watch Dua Lipa, The Killers and Trent Reznor Reveal How They Made Hits in 'Song Exploder' Trailer