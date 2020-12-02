Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan Looks Absolutely Insane

There's no way 2021 can be anything but an improvement over 2020, right?

Well, that remains to be seen, but if you're into Nintendo and looking forward to a trip to Japan, here's some good news: According to Yahoo News, the "Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka will welcome its long-awaited Nintendo-themed area, which includes a Mario Kart ride, next year."

The park will feature real-world recreations and features dedicated to the Super Mario games--including AR (augmented reality) headsets park guests will wear when on the Mario Kart ride.

Here's more about that ride from Yahoo:

Each kart for the ride has four seats, and riders will have some control through the steering wheel but it'll also be on rails. The AR headset will give users the opportunity to collect items and throw shells at other karts on the track. Nintendo and Universal is already rumored to be building an additional area next to the Mario Kart zone, with it expected to focus on Donkey Kong.

Hopefully, travel will become a lot easier in the New Year. Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan will officially open its doors on February 4, 2021.