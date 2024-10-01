Sydney Sweeney Stars In Dr. Squatch Body Wash Campaign

The bombshell actress is now the soap brand’s “Body Wash Genie.”

(Dr. Squatch)

Sydney Sweeney is cleaning up with her latest celebrity endorsement as the “Body Wash Genie” for men’s grooming company Dr. Squatch.

(Dr. Squatch)

The Emmy-nominated Euphoria andThe White Lotus actress is helping launch the company’s new “natural” body wash in a sudsy new campaign. In a series of playful photos and videos, Sweeney showcases the brand’s latest shower-ready formula while also likely working potential customers into a bit of a lather.

(Dr. Squatch)

“There’s something irresistible about a man who knows how to take care of his skin, and guys who aren’t using Dr. Squatch’s new Natural Body Wash are missing the mark,” Sweeney said in a statement issued by the soap brand, adding that she’s particularly “obsessed with Coconut Castaway” in the Dr. Squatch scent lineup.

Dr. Squatch—best known for organic bar soaps and beard products—adds that it’s channeling Sweeney’s “fun, playful energy” to reach guys who need a better body wash. Priced at $15 a bottle and available online via Dr. Squatch and elsewhere, the body wash could certainly prove popular with Sweeney fans who want to upgrade from their usual drug store body wash.

In other Sweeney news, among the red-hot Anyone But You actress’s upcoming projects include her plans to star in a feature-length movie about the life of boxer Christy Martin, who was America’s most popular female pugilist of the 1990s.