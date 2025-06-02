Sydney Sweeney Is Selling A Limited-Edition Soap That’s Infused With Her ‘Actual Bathwater’

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad … so we kept it,” Sweeney said of her “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss” soap.

(Dr. Squatch)

Sydney Sweeney is turning some joking fan requests into a mind-boggling reality with her latest soap collaboration. The bombshell Euphoria and The White Lotus season one actress has once again partnered with natural soap brand Dr. Squatch— but this time for a limited-edition soap infused with her own “actual bathwater.”

The soap, dubbed “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss,” boasts a pine scent and is playfully described by Dr. Squatch on Instagram as smelling like “morning wood.” Each bar supposedly contains a trace of Sweeney’s “actual”—and presumably used—bathwater. “In collaboration with Sydney Sweeney, we created a limited-edition soap infused with her ACTUAL bathwater,” Dr. Squatch said in an Instagram post. “Why? Because y’all wouldn’t stop asking. And Sydney said, “Let’s do it.” (what a legend).”

“You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad … so we kept it,” Sweeney posted to her personal Instagram account. The “Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss” bricc (what Dr. Squatch calls its soap bars) is a “very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater,” Sweeney confirmed in the paid post.

The sultry soap drop comes after Sweeney’s previous advertisements for Dr. Squatch, where she addressed viewers while in a bubble bath, sparked a wave of online comments from fans jokingly requesting her used bathwater. Sweeney, who has shown comedy chops in the hit 2023 romcom Anyone But You and in her 2024 Saturday Night Live hosting gig—surprisingly decided to oblige.

In a recent interview with GQ announcing the soapy collab, Sweeney claimed she was initially unaware of the “erotic implications” of bathwater until the online reaction to her ads. She stated, “Fans always joke about wanting my bathwater … I was like, This is just such a cool way to have a conversation with the audience and give them what they want. But then also hopefully encourage them to take care of themselves in a healthy way…My hope is that it just gets guys to think about taking care of themselves and cleaning themselves with some healthy products.”

The description of the Sweeney-endorsed soaps—which go on sale June 6— says it is a “perfect combination of the two best places on the planet: The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub.” Made with sand, sea salt and shea butter, Sweeney’s bathwater is listed as the “narrative element” on the ingredient list, which calls it “one of nature’s finest aphrodisiacs.”