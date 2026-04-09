Sydney Sweeney Should Be The Next James Bond, Not A ‘Bond Girl,’ Says Paul Feig

“The Housemaid” director praised Sweeney’s professionalism, while the bombshell actress says she would have “more fun” playing 007.

(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Director Paul Feig is throwing his support behind Sydney Sweeney to take over the mantle of James Bond, arguing that the Euphoria star is better suited to play the world’s most famous super-spy than a traditional “Bond girl.”

Feig, who recently directed Sweeney in the hit thrillerThe Housemaid, praised the 28-year-old star’s work ethic and intelligence, playfully suggesting that she has the gravitas to lead the spy franchise into its next era.

“I’d rather Sydney be the next Bond,” Feig told The Sun in a recent interview. “There have been some cool Bond girls, but come on, let her be the super-spy, she’s great.”

The director’s comments come as Eon Productions and Amazon MGM Studios continue their high-profile search for a successor to Daniel Craig, who concluded his five-film run as 007 in 2021’s No Time to Die. While speculation has largely centered on male actors—including Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Callum Turner—Feig opined that Sweeney’s professional reputation makes her a formidable candidate for the lead.

“She’s one of the hardest-working people I know—so professional, so smart, so savvy,” Feig said. “I think she’d be a good spy.”

Sweeney has previously addressed rumors linking her to the legendary franchise as a potential Bond beauty and has also suggested that she might be better suited to playing 007. “To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it,” Sweeney said during an interview with Variety.

When pressed on whether she would be interested in the classic “Bond girl” role, Sweeney made her ambitions clear. “Depends on the script,” Sweeney said. “I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

The casting of the next 007 remains one of Hollywood’s most closely guarded secrets. While franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have previously stated that Bond will remain a male character, the endorsement from a filmmaker like Feig—known for his female-led hits like Bridesmaids and the controversial 2016 Ghostbusters reboot—may be cheekily reigniting the debate over the character’s future.

Meanwhile, Sweeney recently turned heads at the Season 3 Euphoria premiere red carpet in Los Angeles in an all-white ensemble. She wore an archival Pierre Cardin dress that clung to her curves and showed off her legs, along with a rhinestone-studded belt and a capelike draping.

The Syrn lingerie model plays Cassie Howard in the HBO show, who starts a new venture as an OnlyFans model this season, stripping down to her skivvies in the show’s Season 3 trailer. Taking place five years in the future, she reunites with boyfriend Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) after their Season 2 break-up—and are set to get married. Revisit the latest trailer above.