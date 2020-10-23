'Step Brothers' Deepfake: Watch Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger Become Best Friends

Man, the art of the video "deepfake" is improving in a truly spooky way. This bonkers clip, posted by Youtuber Brian Monarch, Takes the "did we just become best friends?" scene from Step Brothers and turns it on its head by subbing Sylvester Stallone for John C. Reilly's Dale Doback and Arnold Schwarzenegger for Will Ferrell's Brennan Huff.

The scene plays out precisely as it does in the movie, and the actor's voices are the same, but it's all done with Stallone and Schwarzenegger's faces, and whereas some early deepfakes glitched in obvious ways, this one is almost flawless and it's downright weird. The original is below.

If you are old enough to remember the intense rivalry between Stallone and Schwarzenegger in the 80s and 90s then the deepfake version is stranger still, as the whole dialogue is initially antagonistic step bros Doback and Huff realizing they have a lot in common after all, and becoming friends on the spot.

The punchline, "Do you wanna go do karate in the garage?" changes meaning too, because it seems like peak 80s-90s Schwarzenegger and Stallone's version of this would lead to the garage exploding and random ninjas converging on them both from nowhere.

Sadly, this is probably the only Step Brothers sequel we'll see for a while, though Will Ferrell described a possible storyline for one in 2017: "We talked about Step Brothers and then Adam and I got sidetracked with other things ... We had a whole story where John and I follow our parents to live in a retirement community and try to convince them that we earned the right to retire as well."

We'd watch that, no Stallone or Schwarzenegger face-swapping necessary.