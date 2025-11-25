Tate McRae Is ‘Nobody’s Girl’ In Moody Music Video

The rising pop star’s “Nobody’s Girl” video was dropped along with a new deluxe album edition of “So Close To What.”

(Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Tate McRae is sticking it to the man who “had it and lost it” in her music video for “Nobody’s Girl.” The low-fi video features multiple angel-winged McRaes singing as they gaze into the camera, along with a brief appearance from a group of dancers that undulate with fluid, almost kaleidoscope-like choreography.

While the video features blurry lenses and abstract imagery that’s open to interpretation, the lyrics are straightforward: McRae is trying to navigate love (and a breakup) while living the good life that comes with pop stardom.

“And when I ask, the angels sing / They say, ‘Real love doesn’t clip your wings’ / I love love and affection and fancy things,” she sings. “But I think I like me more / And when I cry, gotta wonder why.” She ends the bridge with, “When one closes, the universe opens a new door.” The chorus is even more explicit: “I am nobody’s girl, I love it so much / It’s exactly what I wanted, oh / “I am nobody’s girl, does it mess you up / “That you had it, and you lost it?”

It’s widely suspected that the the inquiry is intended for fellow singer The Kid Laroi, whom she dated in early 2024 and recorded the duet “I Know Love” with. Shortly after, she spoke to Time about what it’s like to end a publicly scrutinized relationship for the first time. “It’s weird, for sure,” McRae says of seeing headlines about her love life. “I’m also experiencing it for the first time, like, intensely. I’ve never had this before.”

As Rolling Stone points out, the “Nobody’s Girl” music video arrived simultaneously with the deluxe edition of So Close To What, which adds four previously unreleased tracks to McRae’s third album: “Trying on Shoes,” “Anything but Love,” “Nobody’s Girl,” and “Horseshoe.

“We had a few more songs that I wanted to share with y’all to close out the SC2W era,” McRae wrote on Instagram as she announced the revisit and its new cover. “I can’t wait for you to hear.” Check out the “Nobody’s Girl” music video and So Close to What deluxe edition track list below:

Tate McRae’s So Close To What Deluxe Edition Tracklist

1. “Trying On Shoes”

2. “Anything But Love”

3. “Nobody’s Girl”

4. “Horseshoe”

5. “Tit For Tat”

6. “Miss Possessive”

7. “Revolving Door”

8. “Bloodonmyhands” Feat. Flo Milli

9. “Dear God”

10. “Purple Lace Bra”

11. “Sports Car”

12. “Signs”

13. “I Know Love” Feat. The Kid Laroi

14. “Like I Do”

15. “It’s OK I’m OK”

16. “No I’m Not In Love”

17. “Means I Care”

18. “Greenlight”

19. “2 Hands”

20. “Siren Sounds (Bonus)”

21. “Nostalgia”