'The Tax Collector' Director Reveals Shia LaBeouf Got Real Tattoos For Role

Shia showed off his extensive tats for the gritty gangster movie in a new Instagram video.

Getty Images

When Shia LaBeouf commits to a movie role, he really commits.

David Ayer, who directed LaBeouf in the WWII movie Fury and the upcoming L.A. gangland thriller The Tax Collector, revealed the extent of LaBeouf's dedication to his craft in a new interview with Slash Film.

Ayer, who also helmed Suicide Squad, said LaBeouf got extensive chest tattoos to portray his Tax Collector character, Creeper, including the character's unsettling name in huge lettering across his stomach.

"He’s one of the best actors I’ve worked with, and he’s the most committed to body and soul," Ayer said. "He had a tooth pulled on Fury, and then on Tax Collector, he got his whole chest tattooed. So he kind of goes all in, and I’ve never known anyone that committed."

Meanwhile, Hypebeast reports that tattoo artist Bryan Ramirez took to Instagram to offer an up-close look at Shia’s elaborate new chest piece.

According to Ramirez, the top portion is inspired by the actor’s parents and his relationship with the two. But the bottom of the piece features “CREEPER” embedded into the larger artwork that serves as the base of the tattoo.

Check out LaBeouf's fresh tats for The Tax Collector in the video above. The Tax Collector hits theaters, VOD and Digital HD on August 7, 2020.