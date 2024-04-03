Taylor Swift Is Officially A Billionaire

The “Anti-Hero” singer made the Forbes Billionaire List thanks to the unprecedented success of her Eras Tour.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has earned a place on the annual Forbes Billionaire List for the very first time.

The financial outlet reports that the “Anti-Hero” singer officially became a billionaire in October of 2023 midway through her ongoing Eras Tour, which was instrumental in making her one the world’s richest people.

According to Forbes, the concert tour is the first in history to gross over $1 billion, and it did so after the first 60 dates. Swift has several more dates scheduled globally through December, ensuring that her net worth will continue to grow until the Eras Tour’s end. However, concerts and music royalties only account for an estimated $500 million of Swift’s fortune.

The 34-year-old pop megastar made another $500 million via the increasing value of her music catalog, which includes four “Taylor’s Version” albums—Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989. Swift re-recorded and released these four albums, the original versions of which were released early in her career, as part of an effort to acquire the full rights to her music. Forbes estimates that the remaining $125 million of Swift’s $1.1 billion fortune was made in real estate.

Though less quantifiable, the elevation in Swift’s public image in 2023 could only have helped her financial portfolio. In addition to embarking on a massively successful concert tour, she was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year and entered into a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star and Super Bowl LVIII champ Travis Kelce, creating a pop culture phenomenon in the process.

Swift is just one of 14 celebrities on Forbes’ latest 2,692-person Billionaires List and one of two other musicians, Jay-Z ($2.5 billion) and Rihanna ($1.4 billion). Michael Jordan ($3.2 billion), Steven Spielberg ($4.8 billion) and George Lucas ($5.5 billion) are the richest celebs on the list, but they’re still miles off the list’s leaders.

Jeff Bezos ($194 billion) is currently ranked the world’s third-richest person, Elon Musk ($195 billion) is in second, and LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault ($221.4 billion) currently reigns as the world’s richest person.