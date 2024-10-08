Taylor Swift Is The World’s Richest Female Musician

With a net worth of $1.6 billion, T-Swift is also the world’s second-richest musical artist period.

(Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Months after Forbes announced that Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire, the megastar has increased her net worth by over 50 percent to become the richest female musician in the world. Swift, who’s now estimated to be worth $1.6 billion, took the title from Rihanna on a technicality, as Forbes has dropped the Savage x Fenty founder’s net worth from a peak $1.7 billion to its current $1.4 billion. Rihanna still reigns as the “richest female musician of all time,” but given Swift’s constantly swelling capital, it seems all but certain that the “Anti-Hero” songstress will snage that monetary accolade as well.

Perhaps even more notably, Swift is second only to Jay-Z on the list of the world’s richest musicians, male or female. And while Rihanna, Jay-Z ($2.5 billion), Bruce Springsteen ($1.1 billion), and Jimmy Buffett ($1 billion) have made their fortunes through a diverse portfolio of assets that includes clothing brands, restaurants and other ventures, Forbes identifies Swift as the “first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and performances.”

Swift’s music catalog, which has generated an estimated $600 million, includes four “Taylor’s Version” albums—Fearless, Red, Speak Now, and 1989. Swift re-recorded these albums, the original versions of which debuted earlier in her career, as part of an effort to acquire the full rights to her music. As NME points out, Swift’s most recent re-release, 1989, went on to outsell the original 2014 version. Swift is also close to wrapping up her juggernaut Eras Tour, which previously became the first concert tour in history to gross over $1 billion. Sales from Eras and past performances account for another $600 million of Swift’s fortune, while real estate holdings account for $125 million.

USA Today has more figures that illustrate the Eras Tour’s unprecedented success. Her four-night stint in Tokyo pumped an estimated $228 million into the country. In Sydney, Australia, Swift made an estimated $43.3 in merchandise alone. By the time the remaining 18-show remainder of the Eras Tour concludes with a December 8 performance in Vancouver, Swift’s net worth may just crack $2 billion.