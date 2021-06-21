'Ted Lasso' Returns With Season 2 Trailer from Apple TV+

Apple TV+ just dropped the trailer for the second season of the streamer's signature comedy series, Ted Lasso, and it's scored by Queen's classic hit "Under Pressure"--watch it above.

Jason Sudeikis stars as Ted Lasso, a cornpone American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having absolutely no experience. But what he lacks in soccer knowledge, he makes up for with "optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits."

Apple TV+

The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joins the cast this season as a sports psychologist brought in to work with Lasso's AFC Richmond team.

Ted Lasso will return for season two on Friday, July 23, 2021 on Apple TV+. The 12-episode second season will premiere with two episodes, followed by one new episode every Friday.