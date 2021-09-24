Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk and Singer Grimes Break Up After 3-Year Relationship

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA."

Elon Musk and Grimes have reportedly split after three years together.

The multi-billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder confirmed that he and the alt-pop singer are “semi-separated” but remain on good terms and continue to co-parent their 1-year-old son, notably named X Æ A-Xii Musk, reports Page Six.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk told Page Six.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

The kaput couple were last seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month, when Grimes, 33, walked the red carpet alone. Musk, 50, also attended the event but only joined her inside, reports Page Six.

"Delete Forever" artist Grimes is currently busy filming new Fox show Alter Ego, in which she appears as a judge. The gossip site also broke down Musk's three previous marriages--two of which were to the same woman:

Musk was previously married to author Justine Wilson, with whom he has five sons: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 15.

He was also married — twice — to Westworld actress Talulah Riley. They first wed in 2010 but divorced in 2012. They reconciled a year later, remarried in 2013 and divorced again in 2016.

Musk famously dated actress Amber Heard from 2017 to 2018 following her doomed marriage to Johnny Depp, and once even challenged Depp to a "cage fight" over Heard's abuse allegations.