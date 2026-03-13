Teyana Taylor & Jordan Brand Reveal Air Jordan 3 Concrete Rose

The sneaker drop follows the Oscar-nominated former Maxim cover star’s previous Nikes with a design inspired by her “No Thorns, No Rose” theme.

(Photo: Gilles Bensimon/Maxim)

Nike and Jordan Brand have shared official images of the latest collaboration with One Battle After Another actress Teyana Taylor, the Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose,” following its initial preview at NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles.

(Photo: Gilles Bensimon/Maxim)

The sneaker serves as an stylistic evolution of the former Maxim cover star’s signature floral motifs, aiming to symbolize her meteoric rise from her Harlem origins to the global stage. The design features a departure from traditional color blocking to a more versatile muted green leather upper.

RELEASE DATE: Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 Retro OG SP "Concrete Rose" 🌹



🗓️ March 14th

💰 $280 pic.twitter.com/GJPUBHdhBo — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) March 9, 2026

Taylor is also up for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar at this Sunday’s Academy Awards, one of 13 statuettes that the widely acclaimed, Paul Thomas Anderson-directed movie is nominated for.

(Photo: Gilles Bensimon/Maxim)

But back to the sneaker at hand. The shoe’s primary visual contrast comes from pairing smooth green leather with a rugged, textured midsole designed to resemble concrete. This juxtaposition is intended to represent strength built under pressure, according to the brand.

Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose” 🌹



📆 March 14th pic.twitter.com/GrXYzvYexW — SneakerAlert (@SneakerAlertHD) March 10, 2026

Elevated details include metallic gold accents and subtle rose-inspired elements. Maintaining the heritage of the original 1988 silhouette, the “Concrete Rose” features classic Nike Air branding on the heel. The interior lining contains the handwritten phrases, “The World Is Different Here” and “Rose From Concrete,” and the insoles are decorated with intricate rose petal graphics.

Styling: Teyana Taylor and Julian Mack

The eye-catching kicks will be housed in special-edition packaging, consisting of a custom gold Jordan-branded box with a display window and themed interior artwork.

The Teyana Taylor x Air Jordan 3 “Concrete Rose” is scheduled for official release on March 14.