Pirelli’s 2026 Calendar Features Irina Shayk, FKA Twigs, Tilda Swinton, Venus Williams, & More

This year’s models are portrayed as symbolic embodiments of elements like energy, ether and light, reflecting a desire for freedom, passion and nature.

Irina Shayk (Pirelli Calendar 2026/Sølve Sundsbø)

The 2026 Pirelli Calendar features a fresh cast of accomplished models, actresses and influencers beautifully captured by Norwegian photographer Sølve Sundsbø. The 52nd edition of the prestigious calendar, aka “The Cal,” showcases an international group of 11 women, including former Maxim cover star Irina Shayk, Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton, tennis champion Venus Williams, singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, and Blue Velvet actress Isabella Rossellini.

Luisa Ranieri (Pirelli Calendar 2026/Sølve Sundsbø)

“The calendar is part of the curriculum for any photographer. It’s part of photography history,” Sundsbø said of The Cal’s significance to his colleagues. “It’s been around for so long with so many great people. But it’s a tradition that stands very strongly in photographic history. So everyone, all photographers know about it.

The latest strikingly shot calendar is meant to explore the connection between humanity and the natural world, moving past the traditional four elements to embody more intangible forces. “I didn’t want to be too literal,” Sundsbø said of the project, which aims to capture “emotions, instincts and states of mind that are central to human life.”

Eva Herzigova (Pirelli Calendar 2026/Sølve Sundsbø)

The subjects were portrayed as symbolic embodiments of elements like energy, ether and light, reflecting a desire for freedom, passion, and the bond with nature.

Gwendoline Christie (Pirelli Calendar 2026/Sølve Sundsbø)

The 22 photographs feature women from the worlds of film, fashion, sports and music, whom Sundsbø sought out for their “experience and depth.” The full cast includes actress and model Gwendoline Christie, model and designer Susie Cave, Italian actress Luisa Ranieri, model and actress Du Juan, veteran supermodel Eva Herzigová, and actress Adria Arjona.

Venus Williams (Pirelli Calendar 2026/Sølve Sundsbø)

Sundsbø began shooting in April on location at Holkham Beach in Norfolk, England and in the Essex countryside, capturing natural backdrops he later recreated using giant LED screens in studios in London and New York. This blend of natural imagery and modern tech informs the calendar’s visual narrative, where each woman interpreted an element, contributing to the creation of her own portrait.

Tilda Swinton (Pirelli Calendar 2026/Sølve Sundsbø)

First launched in 1964, the Pirelli Calendar has evolved from a promotional giveaway for the Italian tire manufacturer’s top clients into one of the buzziest annual publications in photography. Known for its limited print run and high-art glamour, The Cal has historically featured works from legendary photographers, including Richard Avedon and Annie Leibovitz, often charting shifts in cultural sensibilities from the “Swinging Sixties” aesthetic to more recent themes focused on female accomplishment and natural beauty.

Isabella Rossellini (Pirelli Calendar 2026/Sølve Sundsbø)

The calendar’s exclusivity is a key part of its appeal, with copies never being sold commercially. The limited edition 2026 Pirelli Calendar is being distributed as a corporate gift to a select group of VIPs and partners.

Check out a first look at this year’s Pirelli Calendar images above.