The 5 Best Bond Girls Of All Time, Ranked

These iconic Bond beauties have a license to thrill.

(Left and center: Getty Images, Right: MGM)

Following the James Bond franchise’s shakeup in the form of Amazon MGM Studios’ acquisition of the property’s creative control from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the future of 007 is uncertain. That said, Bond 26—the codename of the 26th installment in the superspy’s decades-spanning saga—is underway, with new producers David Heyman (Harry Potter, Paddington) and Amy Pascal (Barbie, Spider-Man) at the helm.

Addressing a crowd at CinemaCon 2025, Amazon MGM’s head of film Courtenay Valenti recently confirmed that work on the latest Bond movie had already begun, saying, “We are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character, while bringing a fresh, exotic new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David,” per Yahoo. “They are both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know will be an incredible partnership.” News of the successor to Daniel Craig‘s Bond may still be forthcoming, but there’s no need to wait for a retrospective on the most impressive Bond Girls that the amorous agent has encountered, from racy rendezvous to ferocious firefights. Here are five all-time Bond girl favorites.

5. Vesper Lynd

Portrayed By Eva Green In Casino Royale

(Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Possibly more intoxicating than the martini variation that 007 dubbed in her honor, Vesper Lynd walked into the superspy’s stark world of espionage and dealt him a hand far more complicated than any poker game. More than just a fleeting conquest, Vesper was a sharp mind, a formidable equal who saw through the tailored suits and steely gaze. She possessed a vulnerability that belied her sharp edges, as well as a secretive depth that ultimately led to her demise and left an indelible mark that permanently changed Bond’s emotional makeup for better or worse.

4. Pussy Galore

Portrayed By Honor Blackman In Goldfinger

(Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Leading her all-female flying circus, Pussy Galore was no damsel in distress waiting for Bond’s rescue—a rare example of a strong female lead in 1960s cinema. She was sharp, independent, and ran her own show. She eventually succumbed to Bond’s “charm”—or what passed for charm in the day—but went on to engage the serial womanizer in a test of wills that crackled with undeniable chemistry. Much more than a conquest, she was a formidable adversary turned reluctant ally.

3. Paloma

Portrayed By Ana De Armas In No Time To Die

(MGM)

Bursting onto the scene in a flurry of high-octane energy and firepower—all while wearing a knockout dress—Paloma was a fully modern female associate in Bond’s typically measured world. This wasn’t a woman weighed down by secrets or shadowed by tragedy; Paloma was effervescent, a whirlwind of charm and lethal capability. She was the enthusiastic rookie who could more than handle herself in a firefight or disarm foes with a smile.

2. Honey Ryder

Portrayed By Ursula Andress In Dr. No

(Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

The OG Bond Girl etched herself into cinematic history as she emerged from the turquoise Jamaican shallows while sporting a white bikini in the 007 franchise’s very first installment. The sultry shell diver initially appeared vulnerable but proved to be extremely resourceful in assisting Bond on his mission. A beautiful blend of sensuality and self-reliance cemented her status as a foundational figure in the Bond universe, serving as a prototype for subsequent portrayals of women alongside the famed spy.

1. Jinx

Portrayed By Halle Berry In Die Another Day

(Kevin Winter/ImageDirect via Getty Images)

Somehow, Jinx managed to outdo Ryder’s bikini-clad entrance 40 years later to create the most iconic Bond Girl scene in the history of the 25-film franchise. Introduced as an American NSA agent operating undercover, Jinx stole scenes with a striking presence and assertive nature, marking a departure from her predecessors’ demeanors. While sharing a romantic connection with Bond, Jinx maintained her own agency and played a pivotal role in thwarting the villain’s plot. Her confidence and proactive involvement solidified her as a contemporary and formidable ally for 007.