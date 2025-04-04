‘The Accountant 2’ Trailer: Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal Promise Bullet-Riddled Balance Sheets In Latest Clip

Tax season just got way more lethal.

(YouTube/MGM Studios)

Hold onto your tax returns, because Ben Affleck is dusting off his ledgers and lethal skills in the second official trailer forThe Accountant 2. From the looks of the clip, everyone’s favorite autistic savant with a penchant for deadly headshots is back in business—and this time, it’s personal. The original Accountant won raves as an action-packed thriller in 2016, and the sequel promises more of the same. Affleck returns as Christian Wolff, the mild-mannered CPA who moonlights as a highly effective assassin. The trailer also heralds the return of Jon Bernthal as Braxton, Wolff’s equally dangerous brother.

According to the official synopsis of the film, “Christian Wolff (Affleck) has a talent for solving complex problems. When an old acquaintance is murdered, leaving behind a cryptic message to ‘find the accountant,’ Wolff is compelled to solve the case. Realizing more extreme measures are necessary, Wolff recruits his estranged and highly lethal brother, Brax (Bernthal), to help. In partnership with U.S. Treasury Deputy Director Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), they uncover a deadly conspiracy, becoming targets of a ruthless network of killers who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried.”

Directed once again by Gavin O’Connor, The Accountant 2 looks set to deliver another dose of Affleck balancing the books—both financial and fatal —when the killer sequel hits theaters. Watch the new trailer above and the original below. The Accountant 2 hits theaters on April 25.