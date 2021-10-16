‘The Batman’ Trailer Showcases Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman

“I’m vengeance.”

The first full-length trailer for director Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s bat-suited vigilante crimefighter and his alter ego of reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne, definitely doesn’t disappoint.

Warner Bros.

The gritty, dark and rain-streaked trailer not only teases the best look yet at Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, but also provides a sneak peek at Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Warner Bros.

The hotly-anticipated DC superhero flick—the latest in a long line of Batman cinematic installments–also casts Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Andy Serkis in supporting roles.

It’s the first time donning the Batman cowl for Pattinson, who has ably shed his Twilight teen idol past with intriguing roles in more challenging flicks, including Tenet and Good Time.

The Batman is set to open in theaters on March 4, 2022. Watch the first full-length trailer above.