The Best Art Basel Miami Beach Events For 2023

Whether you’re a painter, collector, or partygoer, you don’t want to miss the hottest Miami Art Week bashes—including Maxim’s.

(Left: Tribeca Festival, Middle: Maxim Art Basel Miami Party, Right: Lisa Leone)

Miami Beach is bracing for the art world’s annual takeover. Welcome to Miami Art Week, that starry time of year when assorted creative types from around the world descend on the Magic City to celebrate art, rub elbows, pop bottles, and party down.

It all started 21 years ago, of course, when the internationally acclaimed Swiss trade show Art Basel made Miami Beach their American home. Art fairs have since become exponentially more commonplace across the country, but still no spectacle matches the glamor and street credibility of Art Basel Miami Beach.

Whether you’re a painter, collector, or just an art fan, check out Miami Art Week’s hottest happenings here.

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – Faena Gateway Opening

(Courtesy Faena Art and Sebastian Errazuriz Studio)

Luxury hotel Faena is a cultural force year-round in South Beach. This week, their affiliated nonprofit Faena Art is unveiling four installations including an iconic Beeple sculpture and an immersive dive bar by Florida-born artist Kelly Breez. The centerpiece, though, is a full-scale maze in the sand by Chilean artist Sebastian Errazuriz, who made a splash four years ago with his installation of a glowing planet Earth in New York City. DJ Benji B and Jared Bistrong of the Miami Sound Institute are bringing the tunes. Keep your eyes on their event page. Passes are going fast, but they’re adding more in batches.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – Opening of ‘The Art of Hip Hop’ Party Patio

Fugees (Lisa Leone)

The founders behind Miami’s Museum of Graffiti are back for hip hop’s 50th birthday to unveil their permanent exhibition honoring the world-shaking genre—following successful stops in Austin and Seoul. Many people know the MCs and DJs that helped hip-hop proliferate the globe, but this show focuses on the artists behind the music’s visual identity, from album cover artists to graffiti writers and documentarians like Joe Conzo and Henry Chalfant. They’ve partnered with StockX to offer 250 free tickets each day. Make sure to stop by on Wednesday for the opening of their party patio, replete with live music and a sneaker customization station dreamt up by Modelo.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – Sukeban

(Sukeban)

This upstart Japanese female wrestling league staged their first-ever bubblegum brawl bridging joshi, anime, and art in New York this September. The league’s name, which means “delinquent girl,” is inspired by a wave of girl gangs that started roaming Japan in the 1960s. Sukeban’s second-ever throw-down will go down in Miami this week—and the match will crown their first champion. Actor Kunichi Nomura of Lost In Translation fame will host, and the girls will all fight in costumes by world famous fashion designer Olympia Le-Tan. The event promises a street fair and a dance party, too. Get tickets.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – Museum of Graffiti

(Museum of Graffiti)

Miami’s always had an incredible graffiti scene, but the advent of Art Basel and a bit of savvy from the real estate royalty of the Goldman family has totally transformed the city’s formerly gritty Wynwood neighborhood into a hip global hot spot for street art. Seriously, you’ll find the place overrun with bright-eyed vandals and the scent of aerosol from the minute you arrive. There, the Museum of Graffiti is celebrating their fourth anniversary with an art show by L.A.-based writer Mear One. DJs, drinks, and panel discussions are going down all week, but we got a tip you can hit the link to get into this invite-only party.

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – EarthEater at Tribeca Film

Eartheater (Tribeca Festival)

Experimental electronic musician Eartheater will be in town for a few shows this week, including the redux of MoMA Ps1’s Miami Art Week parties. You’ll need an invite to get to that one, but fortunately you can catch the groundbreaking artist on the same bill as legendary DJ Dangerous Rose at Museum of Graffiti’s first-ever Music Lounge in South Beach, presented in official partnership Art Basel. They’re hosting further sets, celebrity panel discussions, even Miami Community Radio all week, but this event is can’t-miss.

Thursday, Dec. 7 – Boiler Room

(Boiler Room)

Gummo director Harmony Korine’s Miami mansion is also home to his latest endeavor, EDGLRD, which is equal parts game and film studio—and an entirely different can of worms. Yung Lean, BLP Kosher, and Araabmuzik join Korine this week for his DJ debut with Boiler Room, the cult classic online music broadcasted who’s brought you superstar sets from the likes of Fred Again, Kaytranada and more. Request an invite through their site, and cross your fingers for a chance to make your own dancing debut on the world’s stage.

Thursday, Dec. 7 – Transcendent Dance

(Transcendent Dance)

Party like an art dealer at this buzzy event. One of the gallery owners we spoke with who’s showing amongst this week’s many high-profile fine art fairs said he’s carving time out of his hectic schedule for this transcendent dance extravaganza at the sprawling Hialeah venue Factory Town. This lineup definitely promises a night of good vibes, with groves from upbeat, London-based electronic artist TSHA and a DJ set by superstar Australian dance group RUFUS DU SOL. Eleven artists total will bump beats across two stages. Miami Art Week at its best sparks authentic connection. Dance floors are a portal there.

Thursday, Dec. 7 – Perez Art Museum Party

(Perez Art Museum)

You’ve got to make at least one bonafide art world party during Miami Art Week, and the Perez Art Museum Miami’s annual bash is a veritable tradition. Originally founded in 1984, the Perez Art Museum Miami takes its name from one of the most influential art patrons in the whole city. This year’s soiree unveils the largest retrospective yet of Gary Simmons’s ghostly commentaries on pop culture. Watch boats on Biscayne Bay while dancing on the terrace, or explore the museum’s many exhibitions. You can get in with a VIP pass to fairs such as NADA and Art Miami. We recommend Untitled Miami Beach.

Saturday, Dec. 9 – Maxim Art Basel Miami Party

(Maxim Art Basel Miami Party)

It wouldn’t be Miami Art Week without Maxim holding it down with the hottest party of the bunch. This year’s party at the Hyde Beach club partners with local gallery N’Namdi Contemporary to present paintings by Nigerian artist Sidney Blu. DJ James Hype will host the electric evening from the DJ booth. General admission sales have ended, but there’s a limited number of VIP passes and tables left. Expect stunning views of South Beach’s shores, elegant poolside drinks, and numerous star-studded appearances. Cardi B and Teyana Taylor were among the celebrity attendees last year. Party with us and join the art world stars, models, creators and VIPs attending this year.