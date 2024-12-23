The Best Video Games of 2024

Ranking the year in gaming across Xbox, Playstation, Nintendo, PC and Mobile.

Credit: PocketPair

2024 has been an interesting year for gaming. The current generation of Xbox and Playstation have fully hit their strides, Nintendo’s Switch seems to be in its sunsetting phase, PC games are more accessible than ever and subscription services like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Apple Arcade are spotlighting indie games and AAA titles alike. Here’s my ranking of the 10 games of 2024.

10. Destiny 2: The Final Shape

I’m not often inclined to include a game that originally debuted years ago on this list, but Bungie has proven that games can evolve so much that they need to be judged anew. Destiny’s swan song DLC, The Final Shape, not only marks the blockbuster series’ finale, it leaves gamers with the most robust endgame imaginable with gunplay, game modes and top tier loot. The Final Shape dovetails the game’s story on a high note and is an enticing ending that has us primed to eagerly await whatever the studio’s next adventure brings. (Buy)

9. EA Sports College Football 25

The triumphant return of the NCAA-centric football game has more than earned recognition. Beyond what it means for the student athletes who appear in the game, EA showed an unusual level of care and thoughtfulness when creating this title. The authenticity and sheer fun of the gameplay make CF25 one of the year’s top sports games but it’s the level of detail and ability to create and customize a team and then run them through the ringer that sets this one apart. In a landscape where Madden returns each year with a new trick or two, College Football 25 dug deep to make a worthy revival of the franchise. (Buy)

8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

For better or worse, Call of Duty has an incredibly devout fanbase that keeps the series among the most played games every year. Sometimes that happens even if that year’s edition isn’t exactly up to snuff. That’s not the case this year. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is, definitively, a banger. Over-the-top action, memorable set pieces, enormous arsenals and addictive game modes abound in 2024’s entry to the storied franchise that raises the bar for both the series and first person shooters overall. (Buy)

7. Batman: Arkham Shadow

The only VR game to crack this list might also be one of the best Batman games ever, and that’s really saying something considering that every previous entry in the Arkham series was an open-world adventure that delivered a superhero experience like no other. Arkham Shadow departs from that open-world formula in favor of truly stepping into the role of the Dark Knight, from his cape and cowl to his tormented psyche. Featuring excellent combat and challenging puzzles, no game on the Quest platform has ever fully immersed players in a legendary character so completely. (Buy)

6. Helldivers 2

Masterfully blending strategic depth with relentless action, Helldivers 2 is a rare and excellent cooperative online game. Emphasizing teamwork, the game challenges players to communicate and coordinate effectively to survive procedurally generated missions filled with diverse alien enemies, rewarding players for innovation in strategy and…not shooting each other. It’s an easy game to dump hours into with friends and entices players into coming back with updates and expansions that keep the gameplay fresh. Helldivers 2 still has a lot of running room after making an initial splash and there’s no shortage of interest where Sony takes it in its sophomore year. (Buy)

5. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indy’s debut in the modern video game world has made a well-deserved splash. A late addition to the catalogue of games that debuted in 2024, The Great Circle is set between Raiders and The Last Crusade and features an incredibly engaging story that would have made a better movie than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. All of the hallmark Indiana Jones moments are there but, most importantly, it’s Harrison Ford’s likeness and Indiana’s devil may care attitude that arrive fully intact and imbue the game with authenticity. Featured as a day-one launch on Xbox Game Pass just a few weeks ago (with a PlayStation release to follow in early 2025) Indiana Jones and the Great Circle hopefully marks the beginning of everyone seeing Indy on consoles for a good long while. (Buy)

4. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

After the 3D adventures in the sprawling kingdom of Hyrule in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, hearing that the latest Zelda game would change to a top-down strategy game with a cutesy style and a smaller world where Princess Zelda herself would finally take center stage was…off-putting to say the least. Then Echoes of Wisdom dropped and I was gripped with an obsession to not just play it but to master it. Nintendo continues to treat their core IP with a reverence and ingenuity that has kept it fresh for over three decades, with level design that never loses sight of its heritage and gameplay that feels familiar but distinctly innovative beyond the hack and slash of the old 2D Zelda games. If Nintendo chooses to keep the series running with a one-two punch that jumps between 3D and 2D, fans will be playing Zelda games for another 30+ years. (Buy)

3. Palworld

Palworld answers the question of what Pokémon would look like if it featured heavy weaponry like shotguns and rocket launchers. The action RPG might be a thorn in the side of Nintendo’s legal team but it is an absolute delight to play, delivering an experience that Pokémon fans seem to love but Nintendo refuses to deliver. That means an online enabled world with base building, character levelling, end game raids and, of course, capturing a ton of “pals” to fight alongside your character and maintain production in bases. It’s a wonderfully complex game that has kept players coming back consistently since its introduction early in 2024. New content shows up regularly—despite the legal threats from Nintendo—so there’s always a reason to revisit. (Buy)

2. Balatro

Balatro is the Latin word for joker, and there’s no more fitting name for a game that leverages solitaire’s solo play, poker’s combination of luck and skill, and a ton of joker cards that modify the hand. Balatro is an absolute addiction, gripping gamers with an obsession of building the perfect deck to utterly smash blinds and win runs. Easy to learn but challenging to master, the game is on consoles, PC and mobile but mobile is the clear winner here since the game is perfect for a commute or just chilling on the couch. The fact that it’s free with an Apple Arcade subscription means there’s no reason to not give it a try. (Buy)

1. Astro Bot

Stunningly beautiful graphics, devious level design, excellent platforming gameplay and tons of Easter eggs that pay tribute to PlayStation’s history puts Astro Bot at the top of my list for 2024. The PS exclusive game proves that Sony can do the Mario Odyssey formula just as well as Nintendo. Astro Bot’s style and huge variety of levels make it impossible to put down once it gets going and challenge levels put even the most experienced platform gamer’s skills to the test. Considering it’s been seven years since Mario Odyssey and there’s still no follow-up in sight, Sony’s Astro Bot has filled a vacancy that’s grown ever conspicuous for gamers and they did it with charm and aplomb and graphics that utilize the PS5’s extensive horsepower that make it a more than worthy GOTY for 2024. (Buy)