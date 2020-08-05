'The Boys' Are on The Run in Final Season 2 Trailer

The final trailer for season two of Amazon's cheeky superhero series The Boys teases the show's most action-packed episodes yet.

"We're the most wanted lads in the country," Butcher declares after reuniting with his crew of Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Hughie (Jack Quaid), Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), and Marvin (Laz Alonso) in the new clip.

Amazon Prime shared an official plot synopsis:

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found.

Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The first three episodes of The Boys season 2 will premiere on Amazon September 4. New episodes will then arrive on a weekly basis every Friday through Oct. 9. Watch the final season two trailer above.