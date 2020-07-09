Amazon Drops 'The Boys' Season 2 Trailer

The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back.

Amazon Prime has debuted the official season two trailer for its jokey, profane and action-packed superhero send-up The Boys, which returns on September 4. Watch the trailer above, cheekily scored to Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire."

New episodes will be available each Friday after that, culminating in an October 9 season finale. Check out Amazon's full season two synopsis here:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Amazon Prime

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Joining them in season two will be Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito as Vought boss Stan Edgar.

The first three new episodes of the eight-episode Amazon Original series will premiere on Prime Video on Friday, September 4, 2020.